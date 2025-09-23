$41.380.13
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 23923 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 24179 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 27210 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 43116 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 45170 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 42624 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 66441 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 69453 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 63626 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Explosions in Zaporizhzhia region amid air raid alert: several heard in Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

In Zaporizhzhia region, particularly in Zaporizhzhia, explosions were heard amid an air raid alert. The head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported three explosions in one district of the city and the threat of enemy drones and ballistic missiles.

Explosions in Zaporizhzhia region amid air raid alert: several heard in Zaporizhzhia

Explosions, followed by repeated explosions, occurred in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, including Zaporizhzhia, amid an air raid alert, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Explosions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Stay in safe places until the all-clear," Fedorov initially wrote.

Later, the head of the Regional Military Administration clarified: "Three explosions occurred in one of the city's districts! An alert has been declared throughout the entire region."

"Repeated explosions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast," Fedorov noted later.

The head of the Regional Military Administration reports a threat of enemy drones and ballistic missiles.

One person killed in Russian airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia23.09.25, 06:21 • 2744 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia