Explosions in Zaporizhzhia region amid air raid alert: several heard in Zaporizhzhia

Explosions, followed by repeated explosions, occurred in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, including Zaporizhzhia, amid an air raid alert, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Explosions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Stay in safe places until the all-clear," Fedorov initially wrote.

Later, the head of the Regional Military Administration clarified: "Three explosions occurred in one of the city's districts! An alert has been declared throughout the entire region."

"Repeated explosions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast," Fedorov noted later.

The head of the Regional Military Administration reports a threat of enemy drones and ballistic missiles.

One person killed in Russian airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia