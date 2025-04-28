$41.750.06
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Explosions in the Leningrad region: Russian air defense shot down two UAVs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

On April 28, explosions were heard in the Leningrad region. Governor Drozdenko stated that Russian air defense forces destroyed two drones over the districts, there were no destructions or casualties.

Explosions in the Leningrad region: Russian air defense shot down two UAVs

On Monday, April 28, explosions were heard in the Leningrad region of Russia due to unknown UAVs. This was reported by Russian Telegram channels, reports UNN.

Details

According to the governor of the Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, the air defense forces of the Russian armed forces destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles in the sky over the Kirishsky and Volkhov districts.

According to him, there were no casualties or damage.

Let us remind you

In Russian Bryansk, drones attacked the "Silicon" plant, which produces electronics for Russian missiles. The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, pointed out that there have been many attacks, and the plant had previously suspended operations.

Earlier, UNN reported that on the night of April 25, the occupied Crimea was subjected to a massive attack by drones. Local residents reported explosions in Evpatoria, Yalta, Feodosia and other cities.

On April 9, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country announced the downing of 158 Ukrainian drones, which were allegedly aimed at dozens of Russian regions and the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

