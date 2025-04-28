Explosions in the Leningrad region: Russian air defense shot down two UAVs

On Monday, April 28, explosions were heard in the Leningrad region of Russia due to unknown UAVs. This was reported by Russian Telegram channels, reports UNN.

Details

According to the governor of the Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, the air defense forces of the Russian armed forces destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles in the sky over the Kirishsky and Volkhov districts.

According to him, there were no casualties or damage.

Let us remind you

In Russian Bryansk, drones attacked the "Silicon" plant, which produces electronics for Russian missiles. The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, pointed out that there have been many attacks, and the plant had previously suspended operations.

Earlier, UNN reported that on the night of April 25, the occupied Crimea was subjected to a massive attack by drones. Local residents reported explosions in Evpatoria, Yalta, Feodosia and other cities.

On April 9, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country announced the downing of 158 Ukrainian drones, which were allegedly aimed at dozens of Russian regions and the temporarily occupied Crimea.