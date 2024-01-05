Explosions in Saki, Kerch, Yevpatoria and Novofedorivka - what is known

Loud explosions have been heard in Saki, Kerch, Yevpatoria and Novofedorivka on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimean Peninsula. This is reported by the Crimean Wind telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The so-called head of the occupation administration of Saki, Oleksandr Ovdienko, reported an alleged attack on the coast of Saki - Yevpatoriya.

In addition, local publics write about the attempts of the Russian Black Sea Fleet to allegedly repel the attack near Sevastopol.

The media reported that about 10 explosions were heard in occupied Sevastopol after the air alert was announced.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also announced the destruction of 36 drones over Crimea. The statements of the Russian authorities require additional confirmation.

