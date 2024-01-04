Drone attack: explosions are heard in occupied Crimea

Explosions are heard in Crimea again. Local Telegram channels report a drone attack, UNN reports.

The Telegram channel CHP.Sevastopol reported on the alleged approach of Ukrainian drones to the western coast of Crimea.

There are also reports that three drones have already been allegedly shot down.

At the same time, Crimean Wind reports explosions in Yevpatoriya and Novofedorivka.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the attack on the military unit of the russian federation in the occupied Crimea