Weather in Ukraine on May 17: rain, thunderstorms, hail and strong wind
Kyiv • UNN
On May 17, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine, moderate rain in the western and northern regions, thunderstorms with hail in the rest of the territory. Southeast wind, temperature from +8 to +24 °С.
On Saturday, May 17, weather forecasters predict cloudy weather with clearings in Ukraine. Frosts and strong winds are also expected. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.
Details
Moderate rains are expected today in the western and northern regions, but in the rest of the territory, precipitation may be significant, in some places with thunderstorms and hail.
The wind will be predominantly south-easterly with a speed of 3-10 m/s, gusts of 15-20 m/s are possible in the east. Fog is possible in the west of the country.
Air temperature:
- in the west during the day +8...+13 °С, in Transcarpathia up to +15 °С;
- in the north during the day +12…+18 °С;
- in the center during the day +13…+18 °С;
- in the south during the day +10…+15 °С, in Crimea +19…+24 °С;
- in the east during the day +17…+22 °С.
In the Carpathians, weather forecasters predict rain with sleet. The temperature in the mountainous region will remain at the level of 2-7° Celsius throughout the day.
Moderate rains are also predicted in Kyiv during the day. The temperature during the day will fluctuate within +12 – +14 degrees.
Cyclone and temperature contrasts: what will the weather be like on the May equator weekend A cyclone is approaching Ukraine, bringing with it rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. At the same time, a heat wave is expected in the south and east. This is according to forecasts from Ukrhydrometcenter and синоптика Наталки Діденко [weather forecaster Natalka Didenko]. On Saturday, May 11, rain and thunderstorms are expected in most regions of Ukraine, except for the southern and southeastern parts. Wind gusts of 15-20 m/s are possible in some areas. The temperature at night will be +9...+14 °C, during the day +17...+22 °C; in the south and east, the temperature will rise to +25...+28 °C. In Kyiv on May 11, there will be rain and thunderstorms. Wind gusts of 15-18 m/s are expected. The temperature at night will be +11...+13 °C, during the day +18...+20 °C. On Sunday, May 12, rain is expected in the western, northern, and central regions. In the rest of the territory, without significant precipitation. The temperature at night will be +9...+14 °C, during the day +17...+22 °C; in the southern and eastern regions, the temperature will be +23...+28 °C. In Kyiv on May 12, it will rain. The temperature at night will be +11...+13 °C, during the day +18...+20 °C. According to Natalka Didenko, the weather in Ukraine this weekend will be determined by a cyclone, so rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are expected. "The temperature contrasts will be significant. On Saturday, the highest temperature is expected in the southeast of Ukraine, +27...+30 degrees. The coldest will be in the western regions, +17...+20 degrees. On Sunday, the heat will move to the east," she noted. In Kyiv, according to her forecast, the weekend will be wet with a comfortable temperature. 16.05.25, 11:47 • 2566 views