Weather in Ukraine on May 17: rain, thunderstorms, hail and strong wind

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
May 16, 03:59 PM

May 16, 03:31 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

May 16, 08:43 AM

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: a Turkish official assessed them as "more positive than expected"

May 16, 05:08 PM

In Istanbul, Medinsky tried to put pressure on the Ukrainian delegation with fake quotes from Bismarck and Napoleon - CCD

May 16, 05:13 PM

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey: new details of the meeting have become known

May 16, 05:54 PM

Limitedly fit Ukrainians must re-undergo a military medical examination: the police will forcibly deliver those who do not appear to the TCC

May 16, 07:59 PM
May 16, 03:31 PM

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM
American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

May 16, 02:52 PM

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

May 16, 01:03 PM

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM
Weather in Ukraine on May 17: rain, thunderstorms, hail and strong wind

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

On May 17, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine, moderate rain in the western and northern regions, thunderstorms with hail in the rest of the territory. Southeast wind, temperature from +8 to +24 °С.

Weather in Ukraine on May 17: rain, thunderstorms, hail and strong wind

On Saturday, May 17, weather forecasters predict cloudy weather with clearings in Ukraine. Frosts and strong winds are also expected. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

Moderate rains are expected today in the western and northern regions, but in the rest of the territory, precipitation may be significant, in some places with thunderstorms and hail.

The wind will be predominantly south-easterly with a speed of 3-10 m/s, gusts of 15-20 m/s are possible in the east. Fog is possible in the west of the country.

Air temperature

  • in the west during the day +8...+13 °С, in Transcarpathia up to +15 °С;
    • in the north during the day +12…+18 °С;
      • in the center during the day +13…+18 °С;
        • in the south during the day +10…+15 °С, in Crimea +19…+24 °С;
          • in the east during the day +17…+22 °С.

            In the Carpathians, weather forecasters predict rain with sleet. The temperature in the mountainous region will remain at the level of 2-7° Celsius throughout the day.

            Moderate rains are also predicted in Kyiv during the day. The temperature during the day will fluctuate within +12 – +14 degrees.

            Vita Zelenetska

            Vita Zelenetska

            Weather and environment
            Ukraine
            Kyiv
