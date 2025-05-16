Cyclone and temperature contrasts: what will the weather be like on the May equator weekend A cyclone is approaching Ukraine, bringing with it rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. At the same time, a heat wave is expected in the south and east. This is according to forecasts from Ukrhydrometcenter and синоптика Наталки Діденко [weather forecaster Natalka Didenko]. On Saturday, May 11, rain and thunderstorms are expected in most regions of Ukraine, except for the southern and southeastern parts. Wind gusts of 15-20 m/s are possible in some areas. The temperature at night will be +9...+14 °C, during the day +17...+22 °C; in the south and east, the temperature will rise to +25...+28 °C. In Kyiv on May 11, there will be rain and thunderstorms. Wind gusts of 15-18 m/s are expected. The temperature at night will be +11...+13 °C, during the day +18...+20 °C. On Sunday, May 12, rain is expected in the western, northern, and central regions. In the rest of the territory, without significant precipitation. The temperature at night will be +9...+14 °C, during the day +17...+22 °C; in the southern and eastern regions, the temperature will be +23...+28 °C. In Kyiv on May 12, it will rain. The temperature at night will be +11...+13 °C, during the day +18...+20 °C. According to Natalka Didenko, the weather in Ukraine this weekend will be determined by a cyclone, so rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are expected. "The temperature contrasts will be significant. On Saturday, the highest temperature is expected in the southeast of Ukraine, +27...+30 degrees. The coldest will be in the western regions, +17...+20 degrees. On Sunday, the heat will move to the east," she noted. In Kyiv, according to her forecast, the weekend will be wet with a comfortable temperature.
Kyiv • UNN
Contrast weather is expected in Ukraine this weekend: up to +22 in the east, up to +14 in the west. May 17 - rain, May 18 - no precipitation in the south, the temperature will rise.
On the weekend, May 17 and 18, contrasting weather is expected - in the east, warming is expected up to +22 degrees, and in the west, north and central regions, the thermometers will rise to a maximum of +14 degrees. Ukraine remains in the cyclone zone, so the weather will be mostly humid, with periodic rains. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko in Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
According to her, on Saturday, May 17, the air temperature will again be extremely contrasting.
In the eastern part +19+22 degrees are expected, and in the west, north and in many central regions only +9+14 degrees. In the southern part from +16 in Odesa region to +23 degrees in Kherson region and Crimea.
Sumy region will break out of the northern regions to warmer weather, here tomorrow up to +17 degrees. And in the center it is expected from +12 in Vinnytsia region to +21 degrees in Dnipropetrovsk region.
On May 18, it will also rain in Ukraine, except in the southern part - without precipitation. According to Didenko, the air temperature on Sunday will increase and will be +15+19 degrees, in the east and south it is expected to be +18+22 degrees. Only in the western regions on Sunday it will be cool, +10+14 degrees.
It will be cold in Kyiv on Saturday, +10+12 degrees, it will rain. On Sunday, it is worth sticking your nose out into the street and taking a pleasant walk, the rain will stop, there will be sunny spells and it will get warmer up to +15 degrees
She also noted that Monday in Ukraine promises to be also relatively warm (except for the western regions), on Tuesday - rain and it will get colder again, but on Wednesday a longer warming is expected.
Recall
On May 16, in Ukraine weather forecasters predicted rain and cool weather, especially in the western and northern regions. In the east and south of the country, warming was expected up to +21 °C.