On the weekend, May 17 and 18, contrasting weather is expected - in the east, warming is expected up to +22 degrees, and in the west, north and central regions, the thermometers will rise to a maximum of +14 degrees. Ukraine remains in the cyclone zone, so the weather will be mostly humid, with periodic rains. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to her, on Saturday, May 17, the air temperature will again be extremely contrasting.

In the eastern part +19+22 degrees are expected, and in the west, north and in many central regions only +9+14 degrees. In the southern part from +16 in Odesa region to +23 degrees in Kherson region and Crimea.

Sumy region will break out of the northern regions to warmer weather, here tomorrow up to +17 degrees. And in the center it is expected from +12 in Vinnytsia region to +21 degrees in Dnipropetrovsk region.

On May 18, it will also rain in Ukraine, except in the southern part - without precipitation. According to Didenko, the air temperature on Sunday will increase and will be +15+19 degrees, in the east and south it is expected to be +18+22 degrees. Only in the western regions on Sunday it will be cool, +10+14 degrees.

It will be cold in Kyiv on Saturday, +10+12 degrees, it will rain. On Sunday, it is worth sticking your nose out into the street and taking a pleasant walk, the rain will stop, there will be sunny spells and it will get warmer up to +15 degrees - added the weather forecaster.

She also noted that Monday in Ukraine promises to be also relatively warm (except for the western regions), on Tuesday - rain and it will get colder again, but on Wednesday a longer warming is expected.

Recall

On May 16, in Ukraine weather forecasters predicted rain and cool weather, especially in the western and northern regions. In the east and south of the country, warming was expected up to +21 °C.