The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the attack on the military unit of the russian federation in the occupied Crimea

Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk thanked the Ukrainian pilots who took part in today's attack on the occupied Crimea. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The Air Force commander also emphasized that is waiting for another excuse from the propagandists who will try to explain the explosions in Crimea.

Greetings to the occupiers in Crimea! I am waiting for the same epic report from the enemy propaganda from Sevastopol and Yevpatoriya on January 4, and once again I thank the Air Force pilots and all those who planned the operation for their impeccable combat work - Oleshchuk said in a post on of his Telegram channel.

Oleshchuk also ridiculed Russian propagandists' claims about the alleged destruction of the Zaluzhne bunker during a large-scale air strike on January 2 in Ukraine.

Recall

At about 15:40, an air raid was declared in Sevastopol, temporarily occupied Crimea. Before that, Russian terrorists blocked traffic on the Kerch Bridge.

For about an hour, the russians complained about massive rocket fireand explosions were heard in Sevastopol and Yevpatoriya.

One of the missiles, according to a local publication, allegedly hit a military unit in Sevastopol .

