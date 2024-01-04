Explosions in Crimea: Russian Defense Ministry claims to have destroyed ten missiles
Kyiv • UNN
Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have destroyed ten missiles over Crimea
The Russian Defense Ministry said that today, during an attack on Crimea, enemy air defense allegedly eliminated ten Ukrainian missiles over the peninsula, UNN reports.
Details
On January 4, at about 17.20 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to launch a terrorist attack using airborne guided missiles against targets in the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented
The ministry reported the alleged downing of ten Ukrainian missiles over the peninsula.
Addendum
About 10 explosions were heard in Sevastopol in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Local publics also reported explosions in Yevpatoriya and Balaklava.