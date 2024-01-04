Explosions in Crimea: Russian Defense Ministry claims to have destroyed ten missiles

The Russian Defense Ministry said that today, during an attack on Crimea, enemy air defense allegedly eliminated ten Ukrainian missiles over the peninsula, UNN reports.

Details

On January 4, at about 17.20 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to launch a terrorist attack using airborne guided missiles against targets in the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented - the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

The ministry reported the alleged downing of ten Ukrainian missiles over the peninsula.

Addendum

About 10 explosions were heard in Sevastopol in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Local publics also reported explosions in Yevpatoriya and Balaklava.