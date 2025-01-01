Explosions in Mykolaiv amid large-scale air raid in Ukraine

An air alert has been declared in parts of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force has warned of the threat of enemy ballistic missile attacks. Explosions were heard in Mykolaiv, the city's mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

The air alert covered half of Ukraine - in the regions in the east, southeast and northeast, north and south.

"The threat of using ballistic weapons in areas where air alert has been declared," the Ukrainian Air Force posted on social media.

"Missile launches from the temporarily occupied Crimea. Stay in safe places!" warned Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson RMA.

Monitoring channels warned about the threat of ballistic missiles from both Crimea and Kursk region.

"A high-speed target in Mykolaiv region in the direction of Kirovohrad region. More missiles from Mykolaiv region to Kirovohrad region," the Ukrainian Air Force said.

"Mykolaiv, take cover!" - the Ukrainian Air Force warned.

Explosions are heard in Mykolaiv! We find out - Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych wrote on Telegram afterwards.

Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force also reported twice about a missile in Sumy region, as well as a missile from the south of Sumy region in the direction of Poltava region. "The missile continues to move in the direction of Myrhorod," the Ukrainian Air Force said.