Explosions in Kyiv are a snow storm: weather forecaster explains the rare phenomenon

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102785 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102522 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104510 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 71602 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 44702 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 58188 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280705 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248664 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233801 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259170 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 32174 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136500 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105874 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105878 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122046 views
Explosions in Kyiv are a snow storm: weather forecaster explains the rare phenomenon

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28294 views

Kyiv experienced a rare winter storm with snow, which caused residents to mistake thunder for explosions, weather forecaster Natalia Didenko explained.

Late in the evening of January 11, the sound of thunder caused panic among Kyiv residents, and the capital was covered by bad weather, a thunderstorm and snowfall began. The thunder is atypical for January and resembles the sound of explosions. The rare meteorological phenomenon was explained by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko on her Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

Dear Kyiv residents! Don't worry). Indeed, it looks like it was a thunderstorm. It is extremely rare in winter, but it does happen. We are just passing through an atmospheric front

Didenko said.

Didenko noted that the air was blowing in cold, meaning that the atmosphere was filled with cold northern air that collided with the moisture flows of the atmospheric front. The collision triggered a thunderstorm.

A snow storm is when it snows instead of rains.

A snow storm is a fairly rare phenomenon and happens about once a decade in Ukraine. The last snow storm in Ukraine was observed in December 2014.

Natalia Didenko said that in an hour or two the front will move on, the sky will clear and the frost will get stronger.

She also advised not to associate superstitions, signs, and "folk tales" with natural phenomena and to trust only clarified and verified facts.

Meteorological winter in Kyiv began ten days earlier than usual - observatory 04.12.23, 17:59 • 31404 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society

