Explosions in Kyiv are a snow storm: weather forecaster explains the rare phenomenon

Late in the evening of January 11, the sound of thunder caused panic among Kyiv residents, and the capital was covered by bad weather, a thunderstorm and snowfall began. The thunder is atypical for January and resembles the sound of explosions. The rare meteorological phenomenon was explained by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko on her Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

Dear Kyiv residents! Don't worry). Indeed, it looks like it was a thunderstorm. It is extremely rare in winter, but it does happen. We are just passing through an atmospheric front Didenko said.

Didenko noted that the air was blowing in cold, meaning that the atmosphere was filled with cold northern air that collided with the moisture flows of the atmospheric front. The collision triggered a thunderstorm.

A snow storm is when it snows instead of rains.

A snow storm is a fairly rare phenomenon and happens about once a decade in Ukraine. The last snow storm in Ukraine was observed in December 2014.

Natalia Didenko said that in an hour or two the front will move on, the sky will clear and the frost will get stronger.

She also advised not to associate superstitions, signs, and "folk tales" with natural phenomena and to trust only clarified and verified facts.

