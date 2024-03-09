Explosions in Kryvyi Rih amid drone attacks

Several explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region, according to Suspilne TV correspondents, UNN reports .

Details

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned that several groups of Shahed-type camikazdi drones were moving toward Kryvyi Rih and through the city toward Kirovohrad region.

