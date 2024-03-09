Explosions in Kryvyi Rih amid drone attacks
Kyiv • UNN
Several explosions reportedly occurred in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region, as groups of Iranian Shahed drones approached the city.
Several explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region, according to Suspilne TV correspondents, UNN reports .
Details
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned that several groups of Shahed-type camikazdi drones were moving toward Kryvyi Rih and through the city toward Kirovohrad region.
Explosions were heard in Sumy: Air Force warns of launch of unmanned aerial vehicles08.03.24, 17:02 • 22522 views