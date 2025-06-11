Explosions in Kharkiv: strikes on the Osnovyanskyi district, a fire broke out

Explosions rang out in Kharkiv on the night of Wednesday, June 11. This was reported by the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, preliminary reports indicate that the strikes were carried out in the Osnovyanskyi district.

There is a fire at the site of one of the strikes - wrote Terekhov.

Prior to that, he warned that Kharkiv was under a massive attack by enemy drones - "several UAVs in the sky heading towards the city".

"Strikes on apartment buildings and private houses have been recorded in one of Kharkiv's districts," Terekhov later said.

Reminder

On June 7, the enemy struck with 4 guided aerial bombs in the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv. One of the hits was on the Children's Railway. As a result of the attack, 6 people died.

The day before, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that 5 people are still under the rubble. According to him, search and rescue operations are ongoing day and night.

