Explosions in Iran have already claimed the lives of 103 people

At least 103 people were killed and 170 injured in Iran in two explosions near the tomb of IRGC commander Qassem Suleimani on the fourth anniversary of his death, writes UNN citing Iran International.

Details

Iran's state television reported the first and then a second explosion at a cemetery in the southern city of Kerman during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the death in 2020 of the IRGC's top commander in a U.S. drone attack on Baghdad airport.

Iranian officials made conflicting statements after the incident. The mayor of Kerman and some government-controlled media said the explosions were caused by gas explosions, others said it was a suicide bombing, and third officials said the bombs were planted on the way to the cemetery.

Local media reported that the condition of some of the injured is critical, and one emergency medical worker who arrived on the scene after the first explosion was killed by the second blast.

The death toll, initially reported as 20 dead, quickly rose, with local media reporting that 103 people were killed and more than 170 injured in the incident. However, it remains unclear whether all the casualties were due to the explosions or the crush that reportedly followed the incidents.

The semi-official publication Nournews reported shortly after the incident that "several gasoline canisters exploded on the road leading to the cemetery and the relevant authorities are monitoring the situation."

However, later reports said there were four explosions. Semi-official media reported that two bombs were placed in separate packages.

Recall

Previously reported more than 70 victims of bombings in Iran.