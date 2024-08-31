Explosions heard in Sumy - media
Kyiv • UNN
Sounds of explosions were heard in Sumy. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of enemy tactical aircraft activity in the northeast and the threat of air strikes on the frontline regions.
Explosions were heard in Sumy. Earlier, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of the threat of air strikes on the frontline regions, UNN reports .
Sounds of explosions were heard in Sumy, Suspilne correspondents report.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of enemy tactical aircraft activity in the northeast.
"There is a threat of using air strikes in the frontline areas," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a Telegram post.
The enemy fired 18 times at the border of Sumy region: 73 explosions were heard31.08.24, 10:59 • 28754 views