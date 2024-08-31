Explosions heard in Sumy - media

Explosions were heard in Sumy. Earlier, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of the threat of air strikes on the frontline regions, UNN reports .



Sounds of explosions were heard in Sumy, Suspilne correspondents report.



Earlier, the Air Force warned of enemy tactical aircraft activity in the northeast.

"There is a threat of using air strikes in the frontline areas," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a Telegram post.

The enemy fired 18 times at the border of Sumy region: 73 explosions were heard