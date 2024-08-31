The enemy fired 18 times at the border of Sumy region: 73 explosions were heard

At night and in the morning of August 31, Russians fired 18 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 73 explosions. UNN writes with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Details

At night and in the morning, Russian forces fired 18 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 73 explosions.

Sumy, Yunakivska, Krasnopilska, Bilopilska, Esmanska, Hlukhivska, Seredyna-Budska, Shalyhynska, Velykopysarivska and Novoslobidska communities came under fire.

- Esman community: mortar shelling (24 explosions).

- Sumy community: a KAB aerial bomb (1 explosion).

- Bilopilska community: KAB air strike (1 explosion), mortar shelling (6 explosions).

- Yunakivska community: shelling with cannon artillery (3 explosions), attack by a Lancet UAV (1 explosion).

- Seredyna Budska community: mortar shelling (3 explosions).

- Krasnopilska community: attack by a Lancet UAV (1 explosion), dropping of explosive devices from a UAV (2 explosions), artillery shelling (12 explosions).

- Velykopysarivska community: artillery shelling (5 explosions), mortar shelling (3 explosions).

- Hlukhiv community: KAB air strikes (3 explosions).

- Novoslobidska community: mortar shelling (3 explosions).

- Shalyhyne community: mortar shelling (5 explosions).

Recall

Over the day, 150 people were evacuated from Sumy region , bringing the total number of evacuees to over 21,000. Most shelling in Shostka and Sumy districts, evacuation train "Shostka-Kyiv" is operating.