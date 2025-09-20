$41.250.05
September 19, 06:48 PM • 10501 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 18350 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 18245 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 22449 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 35158 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 24212 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 31671 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 38159 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 60208 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 47531 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Publications
Exclusives
Explosions heard in Mykolaiv: city under ballistic missile attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

During the night of September 20, explosions were heard in Mykolaiv; preliminarily, the enemy launched ballistic missile strikes. Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported the threat, and information regarding damage is being clarified.

Explosions heard in Mykolaiv: city under ballistic missile attack

In Mykolaiv, explosions were heard on the night of September 20. This was reported by Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, according to UNN.

Preliminarily, the enemy is striking with ballistic missiles. The threat continues. Information regarding possible damage is being clarified.

According to monitoring channels, the airspace is currently clear, but the threat remains until the all-clear is given.

Recall

In the Kyiv region, air defense is working against enemy drones. Explosions are heard in Dnipro and Pavlohrad. Residents are urged to stay in shelters. Information regarding possible consequences of hits is being clarified.

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipro
Pavlohrad
Mykolaiv