Explosions heard in Mykolaiv: city under ballistic missile attack
Kyiv • UNN
During the night of September 20, explosions were heard in Mykolaiv; preliminarily, the enemy launched ballistic missile strikes. Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported the threat, and information regarding damage is being clarified.
In Mykolaiv, explosions were heard on the night of September 20. This was reported by Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, according to UNN.
Preliminarily, the enemy is striking with ballistic missiles. The threat continues. Information regarding possible damage is being clarified.
According to monitoring channels, the airspace is currently clear, but the threat remains until the all-clear is given.
Recall
In the Kyiv region, air defense is working against enemy drones. Explosions are heard in Dnipro and Pavlohrad. Residents are urged to stay in shelters. Information regarding possible consequences of hits is being clarified.
Fragments of an enemy UAV fell in several districts of Kyiv, damaging the trolleybus network19.09.25, 02:21 • 41786 views