Explosions heard in Mykolaiv: city under ballistic missile attack

In Mykolaiv, explosions were heard on the night of September 20. This was reported by Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, according to UNN.

Preliminarily, the enemy is striking with ballistic missiles. The threat continues. Information regarding possible damage is being clarified.

According to monitoring channels, the airspace is currently clear, but the threat remains until the all-clear is given.

Recall

In the Kyiv region, air defense is working against enemy drones. Explosions are heard in Dnipro and Pavlohrad. Residents are urged to stay in shelters. Information regarding possible consequences of hits is being clarified.

Fragments of an enemy UAV fell in several districts of Kyiv, damaging the trolleybus network