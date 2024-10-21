Explosions heard in Kyiv, air defense works on the left bank
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were reported in Kyiv, and Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air defense systems were operating on the left bank of the capital. The Air Force warned of the threat of drone attacks, and residents were advised to take shelter.
Explosions have been heard in Kyiv. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.
Air defense forces are working on the left bank of the capital. Stay in shelters
The Air Force informed about the threat of a drone attack.
