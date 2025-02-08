Explosions during night attack in Rostov occurred in the area with military facilities - NSDC CCD

The explosions during the night attack in Rostov occurred in an area with important military facilities, including airfields and the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, said in Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

Rostov was attacked at night. There were explosions in the Selmash area, where important military facilities are located - Kovalenko wrote.

In particular, according to the head of the Center, "there are two military airfields, one of which uses civilian infrastructure converted for military use." "S-400 air defense missile systems have also been spotted in the area," he said.

"In addition, the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation, which coordinates military operations in southern Ukraine, is located within the city. Earlier, ammunition depots and technical facilities related to the logistics of the Russian army were spotted on the territory of the Selmash plant," Kovalenko said.

