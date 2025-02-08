Ukrainian UAVs attacked Russian Rostov: 14 buildings damaged, 68 residents evacuated

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 17013 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 63364 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102245 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105635 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123259 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102223 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129364 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103533 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113298 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116909 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106288 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102759 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 89423 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111884 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106307 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 17013 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123259 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129364 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162385 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152512 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 4445 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106307 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111884 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138432 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140211 views
Ukrainian UAVs attacked Russian Rostov: 14 buildings damaged, 68 residents evacuated

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 79820 views

In Rostov-on-Don, 14 high-rise buildings were damaged as a result of a Ukrainian UAV attack. the Russian military announced the destruction of 36 drones over Russian territory.

In Rostov, Russia, 68 residents of a high-rise building were evacuated last night . The apartment building was damaged by a Ukrainian drone. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of the interim governor of the Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, and the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Details

According to local authorities, on the night of Saturday, February 08, Rostov-on-Don,  Rostov region and Chertkovsky district were attacked by Ukrainian UAVs.

The cities and districts of Rostov region were attacked by enemy UAVs, including Rostov-on-Don and Chortkivsky district. Unfortunately, as a result of the fall of drones suppressed by electronic warfare, as well as their wreckage, objects on the ground were damaged

- wrote Yuriy Slyusar in his Telegram.

According to the official, the attack smashed windows in 14 high-rise buildings. Local residents had to be evacuated. Cars parked near the building were also damaged. 

ImageImage

In Chortkiv district, the administrative and utility buildings of the enterprise were damaged. Six employees were evacuated. 

Image

"According to preliminary data, there were no deaths or injuries," the official added.

At 06:05 (Kyiv time), the Russian Defense Ministry announced on its Telegram channel that 36 Ukrainian UAVs had been eliminated over Russian territory.

Last night, Ukrainian air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 36 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 18 UAVs were shot down over the territory of Rostov region; 11 UAVs were intercepted over the territory of Volgograd region; five were destroyed over the territory of Belgorod region and two over Krasnodar region.

- the agency said in a statement.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
ukraineUkraine

