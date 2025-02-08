Ukrainian UAVs attacked Russian Rostov: 14 buildings damaged, 68 residents evacuated

In Rostov, Russia, 68 residents of a high-rise building were evacuated last night . The apartment building was damaged by a Ukrainian drone. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of the interim governor of the Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, and the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to local authorities, on the night of Saturday, February 08, Rostov-on-Don, Rostov region and Chertkovsky district were attacked by Ukrainian UAVs.

The cities and districts of Rostov region were attacked by enemy UAVs, including Rostov-on-Don and Chortkivsky district. Unfortunately, as a result of the fall of drones suppressed by electronic warfare, as well as their wreckage, objects on the ground were damaged - wrote Yuriy Slyusar in his Telegram.

According to the official, the attack smashed windows in 14 high-rise buildings. Local residents had to be evacuated. Cars parked near the building were also damaged.

In Chortkiv district, the administrative and utility buildings of the enterprise were damaged. Six employees were evacuated.

"According to preliminary data, there were no deaths or injuries," the official added.

At 06:05 (Kyiv time), the Russian Defense Ministry announced on its Telegram channel that 36 Ukrainian UAVs had been eliminated over Russian territory.

Last night, Ukrainian air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 36 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 18 UAVs were shot down over the territory of Rostov region; 11 UAVs were intercepted over the territory of Volgograd region; five were destroyed over the territory of Belgorod region and two over Krasnodar region. - the agency said in a statement.

