The russian Defense Ministry said that this afternoon it destroyed several kamikaze drones allegedly launched by Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Russian Defense Ministry and Russian officials.

In particular, the defense ministry said that this afternoon, russian air defense forces shot down one drone over Kursk and Oryol regions and intercepted another.

At the same time, the governor of Kursk region said that four drones, allegedly launched by Ukraine, were shot down over his region.

At the same time, this afternoon, social media reported a kamikaze drone that hit a business in butter factory lane in Orel.

In addition, russian publics wrote that a kamikaze drone flew into a tank on the territory of an oil depot in the city of Orel in the russian federation. Another drone attacked the Orelenergo company.

Last night, the russian federation said that in Belgorod, air defense forces allegedly shot down 10 missiles launched from the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system.