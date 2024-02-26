Explosions are heard in Khmelnytsky region
The explosions occurred in the Khmelnytsky region during an air raid on February 26 after Russian drones reportedly struck the area.
On Monday evening, February 26, explosions occurred in Khmelnytsky region during an air raid alert, according to Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports .
Earlier, the Air Force warned that Russian troops had once again struck the region with drones.
The air alert in Khmelnytsky was announced at 22:55.
