Explosions in the center of Kherson, residents are urged to take shelter - MBA

Explosions are heard in the center of Kherson. This was reported by the head of the local MBA Roman Mrochko. He called on Kherson residents to move to safer places and avoid being in the open, UNN reports.

‼️Херсон is under enemy fire! Several explosions occurred in the city center. Do not stay in the open space! Move to safer places! - Mrochko wrote

Trucks with black mercenaries of the Russian Armed Forces spotted in Kherson region: they are being moved towards the Dnipro coast

In the morning, the head of the JMA reported that two people were killed and one was injured in Kherson region over the past day due to Russian aggression. A gas pipeline and cars were damaged in Bilozerka and Antonivka, Kherson district, as a result of shelling