In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 44500 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 175883 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 103030 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 352856 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 286631 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208398 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241768 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254075 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160234 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372717 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Trucks with black mercenaries of the Russian Armed Forces spotted in Kherson region: they are being moved towards the Dnipro coast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25974 views

According to the Ukrainian guerrilla group ATES, trucks with black mercenaries and boats have been spotted moving in Kherson region toward the Dnipro coast to support Russian operations to cross the river and attack Ukrainian positions.

Trucks with black mercenaries of the Russian Armed Forces spotted in Kherson region: they are being moved towards the Dnipro coast

Black mercenaries have been recorded as part of the Russian occupiers' military units on the left bank of the Kherson region. ATESH guerrillas detected night movements of trucks with black mercenaries, as well as trawls with motor boats in the direction of the village of Barine. Zabaryne, reports UNN.

Black mercenaries are directly involved in the river landing operations of the Russian Armed Forces on the Dnipro River, storming Ukrainian positions.

- the statement reads.

According to the ATES guerrilla movement, trucks with black mercenaries and car rallies with motorboats are moving toward the village of Zabaryne in Kherson region.

At the same time, these trawls and trucks return to the south of the region without cargo.

Are there no more volunteers to fight against Ukraine that the racists are resorting to such measures? 

- the ATESh underground movement said in a post.

Recall

The number of tanks at the station in occupied Yevpatoriya decreased, as some of the equipment was sent to the front through the brak during the unsuccessful Russian offensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

ATESH guerrillas recorded the deployment of an entire division of Russian S-400  anti-aircraft missile systems in the Saky district of Crimea.

British intelligence has concluded that Russia is likely to continue to use energy as a weapon.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Dnipro
Atesh
Yevpatoria
S-400 missile system
Crimea
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kherson
