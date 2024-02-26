Trucks with black mercenaries of the Russian Armed Forces spotted in Kherson region: they are being moved towards the Dnipro coast

Black mercenaries have been recorded as part of the Russian occupiers' military units on the left bank of the Kherson region. ATESH guerrillas detected night movements of trucks with black mercenaries, as well as trawls with motor boats in the direction of the village of Barine. Zabaryne, reports UNN.

Black mercenaries are directly involved in the river landing operations of the Russian Armed Forces on the Dnipro River, storming Ukrainian positions. - the statement reads.

According to the ATES guerrilla movement, trucks with black mercenaries and car rallies with motorboats are moving toward the village of Zabaryne in Kherson region.

At the same time, these trawls and trucks return to the south of the region without cargo.

Are there no more volunteers to fight against Ukraine that the racists are resorting to such measures? - the ATESh underground movement said in a post.

