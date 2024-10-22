Explosions are heard in Kharkiv, occupants attack with GABs
Kyiv • UNN
The mayor of Kharkiv reported an attack by Russian occupants using guided aerial bombs. The Air Force warned of possible tactical aircraft strikes in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.
The Russian army is attacking Kharkiv with air bombs, explosions are heard in the city. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.
"The sounds of explosions can be heard in the city - the occupiers are attacking Kharkiv with GABAs. Be careful. Repeated launches are possible," Terekhov said.
The Air Force warned of "the launch of guided aerial bombs by tactical aircraft in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions".
Evacuation in Kharkiv region intensified: more than 100 people evacuated from Kupyansk21.10.24, 16:05 • 16272 views