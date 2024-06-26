Explosions are heard in Kharkiv again
Kyiv • UNN
Repeated explosions occurred in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Repeated explosions have occurred in Kharkiv, the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, said, UNN reports.
Details
"There are a series of explosions in the city," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.
"Repeated explosions! Stay in shelters!" the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, wrote on Telegram.
Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a CAB in the direction of Kharkiv.
