Explosion of a bank in Odesa caused destruction in a multi-storey building
Kyiv • UNN
An apartment on the 6th floor in Odesa exploded, causing a fire and damage to the door, window and balcony. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire, no one was injured.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN.
Details
A fire broke out in one of the apartments on the sixth floor of a nine-story building. A power bank battery exploded in the bathroom. The explosion smashed the front door, the room's window, and the frames on the balcony.
Rescuers promptly eliminated the fire
There were no injuries, and the causes of the incident are being investigated by SES experts.
Recall
A fire broke out in a non-residential building in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district due to a drone attack , damaging cars and garages. A residential building was partially destroyed in the Pechersk district, and a woman was rescued.