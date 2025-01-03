ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Explosion of a bank in Odesa caused destruction in a multi-storey building

Kyiv

An apartment on the 6th floor in Odesa exploded, causing a fire and damage to the door, window and balcony. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire, no one was injured.

A fire breaks out in Odesa as a result of an explosion of a bank battery.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN.

Details 

A fire broke out in one of the apartments on the sixth floor of a nine-story building. A power bank battery exploded in the bathroom. The explosion smashed the front door, the room's window, and the frames on the balcony.

Rescuers promptly eliminated the fire

- reported the SES.
There were no injuries, and the causes of the incident are being investigated by SES experts.

Recall 

A fire broke out in a non-residential building in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district due to a drone attack , damaging cars and garages. A residential building was partially destroyed in the Pechersk district, and a woman was rescued. 

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergenciesUNN-Odesa
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

