Explosion of a bank in Odesa caused destruction in a multi-storey building

A fire breaks out in Odesa as a result of an explosion of a bank battery.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN.

Details

A fire broke out in one of the apartments on the sixth floor of a nine-story building. A power bank battery exploded in the bathroom. The explosion smashed the front door, the room's window, and the frames on the balcony.

Rescuers promptly eliminated the fire - reported the SES.

There were no injuries, and the causes of the incident are being investigated by SES experts.

Recall

A fire broke out in a non-residential building in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district due to a drone attack , damaging cars and garages. A residential building was partially destroyed in the Pechersk district, and a woman was rescued.