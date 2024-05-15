Explosion occurs in Poltava region - media
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in the Myrhorod district of Poltava region amid an air raid alert and a threat of a ballistic missile strike.
An explosion occurred in Poltava region amid an air raid alert, UNN reports, citing Suspilne.
The explosion was heard in Myrhorod district. Air raid alert is in effect in the region
The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use.
Regional and local authorities have not yet commented on the explosions.