Explosion occurs in Odesa, possibly ballistic missile

The city of Odesa was put on alert, and then an explosion was heard. The mayor of Odesa and the head of the RMA urged people to take shelter.

In the evening of May 19, an alert was announced in Odesa. A message appeared on the Telegram channel of Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov about the need to "stay in safe places" due to the threat of ballistic missiles.

The head of the Odesa regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, also reported the danger:

Odesa region, stay in shelters until the end of the day! It is important! - he said.

Explosions heard in Kharkiv, mayor warns of danger