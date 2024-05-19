Explosions heard in Kharkiv, mayor warns of danger
Kyiv • UNN
Several explosions went off in Kharkiv, in the afternoon of 19 May - the city mayor warned of the danger.
On Sunday afternoon, May 19, an air raid alert was declared in Kharkiv and explosions were heard again. This was reported by UNN, citing a message from the city's mayor, Igor Terekhov, on Telegram.
Several explosions in Kharkiv. Be careful!" wrote the mayor of Kharkiv.
Recall
Two Iskander missile strikes hit a recreation center in Kharkiv district, killing 5 civilians and wounding 16, including 8 in critical condition and an 8-year-old girl.