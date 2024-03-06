Explosion occurs in Odesa

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 29670 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 68763 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103060 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106403 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124527 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102505 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130270 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103586 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113329 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116929 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106972 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103556 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 94670 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113029 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107488 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 29516 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124513 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130261 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163083 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153140 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 2344 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 9456 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107488 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113029 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138741 views
Explosion occurs in Odesa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101561 views

The explosion occurred in Odesa after the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a ballistic missile attack in areas under air alert.

An explosion was heard in Odesa after the Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile use in the regions where air alert was declared, UNN reports

Suspilne reported that an explosion occurred in Odesa. 

In turn, the head of the RMA, Oleg Kiper, called on the residents of Odesa to take shelter. 

"Odesa, take cover immediately," Kiper wrote.

Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use. 

"Threat of using ballistic weapons  in areas where air alert has been declared!" the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

Last night Russia again insidiously directed attack drones at civilians in Odesa - Kiper06.03.24, 10:15 • 26433 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
