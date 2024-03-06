Explosion occurs in Odesa

An explosion was heard in Odesa after the Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile use in the regions where air alert was declared, UNN reports.

Suspilne reported that an explosion occurred in Odesa.

In turn, the head of the RMA, Oleg Kiper, called on the residents of Odesa to take shelter.

"Odesa, take cover immediately," Kiper wrote.

Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use.

"Threat of using ballistic weapons in areas where air alert has been declared!" the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

