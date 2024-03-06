Last night Russia again insidiously directed attack drones at civilians in Odesa - Kiper

The head of the Odesa regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, spoke about the consequences of Russia's night attack on Odesa, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, at night, the enemy again attacked Odesa region with Shahed-131/136 attack drones, Kiper writes.

"Our air defense forces destroyed 18 enemy drones. Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

Russian terrorists have once again insidiously directed attack drones at populated areas and industrial facilities in the coastal zone.

The drones' maneuvers in residential areas complicated the work of air defense forces.

As a result of the falling wreckage of the downed drones in Odesa district, another recreational facility, a gas pipeline and private houses were damaged," Kiper informs, adding that law enforcement officers are recording more crimes by Russians.