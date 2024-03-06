$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 15371 views

01:12 PM • 48040 views

10:10 AM • 38952 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 202870 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 184177 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174509 views

April 3, 03:18 PM • 220153 views

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249029 views

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154842 views

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371572 views

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
April 4, 06:14 AM • 165129 views

April 4, 07:29 AM • 58666 views

April 4, 08:18 AM • 77340 views

09:06 AM • 40001 views

09:23 AM • 32143 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 11375 views

01:12 PM • 48096 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 202929 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165548 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 184215 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

01:48 PM • 10037 views

10:29 AM • 19275 views

10:08 AM • 19933 views

09:23 AM • 32365 views

09:06 AM • 40221 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Last night Russia again insidiously directed attack drones at civilians in Odesa - Kiper

Kyiv • UNN

 26440 views

Air defense forces in Odesa region destroyed 18 enemy drones launched by Russia during a night attack.

The head of the Odesa regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, spoke about the consequences of Russia's night attack on Odesa, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, at night, the enemy again attacked Odesa region with Shahed-131/136 attack drones, Kiper writes.

"Our air defense forces destroyed 18 enemy drones. Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

Russian terrorists have once again insidiously directed attack drones at populated areas and industrial facilities in the coastal zone.

The drones' maneuvers in residential areas complicated the work of air defense forces.

As a result of the falling wreckage of the downed drones in Odesa district, another recreational facility, a gas pipeline and private houses were damaged," Kiper informs, adding that law enforcement officers are recording more crimes by Russians.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Odesa
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90