An explosion occurred in Kropyvnytskyi - media

An explosion was heard in Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad region, according to Suspilne, UNN reports.

Details

The sound of an explosion was heard in Kropyvnytskyi, according to Suspilne correspondents.

Air alert continues in Kirovohrad region.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a missile, presumably an X-59, heading in the direction of Kirovohrad region