An explosion occurred in Kropyvnytskyi - media
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion was heard in Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad region, during an air raid alert. Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the launch of an X-59 missile in the direction of the region.
Details
Air alert continues in Kirovohrad region.
Attention! Missile, probably X-59, from the south! In the direction of Kirovograd region!