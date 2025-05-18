Explosion near infertility clinic in Palm Springs: FBI calls incident "act of terrorism"

Yesterday, May 17, an explosion occurred in Palm Springs, USA, near an infertility treatment clinic, killing one person. The medical center building remained intact, but the medical staff office was slightly damaged. The FBI called the incident an "act of terrorism." The cause of the explosion is currently being investigated.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing, writes UNN with reference to BBC.

The bombing near an infertility clinic in California, which killed one person and injured four others, was a deliberate act of terrorism. - said FBI representatives.

Details

The explosion occurred at approximately 11:00 a.m. local time 1.5 km from the center of Palm Springs, near several businesses, including the American Reproductive Center (ARC). The clinic said that none of the facility's employees were injured.

Rino Williams, who was at his restaurant nearby, told the BBC that he heard an explosion, but initially thought a plane or helicopter had crashed. He said he ran to the scene to see if he could help and found a badly damaged building with destroyed walls and a car burning in the parking lot next door.

He also said he saw an iPhone on a tripod standing in the parking lot, as if it had been set up to film or broadcast the explosion. Williams said he ran through the building looking for the injured, but found no one. According to him, rescuers arrived a few minutes later.

Reaction of officials to the incident

On May 17, the FBI stated at a press conference that it was a deliberate attack.

This was a deliberate act of terrorism. As our investigation unfolds, we will determine whether this is international terrorism or domestic terrorism. - said Akil Davis, head of the FBI's field office in Los Angeles.

What exactly caused the explosion is currently unknown. Palm Springs Mayor Ron De Hart told CBS News that the source of the explosion "was inside or near the vehicle."

Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills said the explosion damaged several buildings, some seriously. He added that the identity of the deceased is unknown. California Governor Gavin Newsom said the state is coordinating with local and federal authorities to respond to the incident.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said she has been briefed on the incident. The Royal Palm Springs Police reported that the explosion occurred in the parking lot near its building.

The incident looked "intentional" - Palm Springs Police Officer Mike Villegas told reporters on Saturday afternoon.

He added that the investigation is ongoing.

The clinic remained intact

The reproductive medicine clinic said their laboratory, including all eggs and embryos, remained "completely intact."

We are conducting a thorough safety check and have confirmed that the explosion did not affect our operations or sensitive medical areas. - the clinic said in a statement.

But Dr. Maher Abdallah, who runs the clinic, told the Associated Press that the clinic's office was damaged.

I really have no idea what happened. Thank God we don't have patients today - he said.

Let's add

According to the clinic's website, ARC is the first full-service infertility center and in vitro fertilization (IVF) laboratory in the Coachella Valley.

It offers services such as fertility assessment, IVF, egg donation and freezing, reproductive support for same-sex couples, and surrogacy.

