Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
08:45 AM • 460 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
07:48 AM • 8928 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
06:58 AM • 18437 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
06:55 AM • 17959 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
06:19 AM • 17939 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM • 44749 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
July 2, 02:12 PM • 144314 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 91997 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM • 78087 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
July 2, 11:29 AM • 65035 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: number of injured increased to 82 people, including 4 children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 445 views

The explosion in Zhytomyr region on July 2 led to the death of two people and the injury of 82, including four children. About a hundred houses were damaged, a quarter of which were completely destroyed.

Explosion in Zhytomyr region: number of injured increased to 82 people, including 4 children

After the explosion in the Zhytomyr region on July 2, the death of two people has been officially confirmed, and 82 more people were injured, including four children. 38 of the injured are in hospitals with injuries of moderate severity. As a result of the explosion, about a hundred houses were damaged, a quarter of which were completely destroyed. This was announced on Thursday by Vitaliy Buneczko, the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

As of today, we have 2 confirmed deaths, the second person was unblocked by our rescuers during the night. The most important thing is that there are no more deaths. At the moment, we are talking about 82 injured, 38 people (including, unfortunately, 4 children) are currently in the hospital. But all of them have injuries of moderate severity, so there are no consequences that could have been worse.

- said Buneczko.

As Buneczko clarified on Telegram, among the injured is one foreigner, who has also been provided with the necessary assistance, shelter, and treatment. 

"Among the injured is one foreigner, a citizen of Japan, who is currently in the hospital," Buneczko said on the telethon.

He also emphasized that the investigative team worked all night and continues to work. Houses are being inspected. It is known that about 100 houses were damaged as a result of the explosion, a quarter of them, according to the head of the RMA, "were completely destroyed."

The fire, according to him, has been extinguished.

Buneczko added that he had a meeting with the deputy head of the Presidential Office and the deputy prime minister, who confirmed that the state, together with the regional council, "will fully compensate the cost of housing that was lost."

Traffic on the M-06 highway has been fully restored - all restrictions have been lifted.

Recall

On the evening of July 2, explosions occurred in the Zhytomyr region. As reported by Serhiy Sokalskyi, the head of the Hlybochytsia community, the explosions occurred on the territory of two production premises that were completely destroyed. According to Vitaliy Buneczko, the head of the Zhytomyr RMA, the explosion occurred at an enterprise. As a result of the explosion, many residential buildings were destroyed, and many people were injured.

About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region03.07.25, 10:48 • 7682 views

According to UNN sources, the explosion occurred at a warehouse of industrial production related to agribusiness, presumably due to a violation of safety rules for storing substances.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Zhytomyr Oblast
