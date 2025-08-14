Explosion in the center of Rostov-on-Don: Russian city covered by a wave of alarm after missile danger regime

A powerful detonation occurred in the city center of Rostov-on-Don. Local residents report damaged buildings and a loud rumble that was heard for several blocks. The incident happened shortly after a missile danger regime was announced in the region. This was reported by the Telegram channel ASTRA with reference to local publics, writes UNN.

Details

In the evening, an explosion occurred in the center of Rostov-on-Don, causing panic among city residents. According to eyewitnesses, the epicenter of the event was near Voroshilovsky Prospekt - one of the city's main transport hubs.

Videos from the scene of the incident are being circulated in local Telegram channels: smoke can be seen rising from the building, and damage is visible on the facade. Some residents say that the shock wave was felt even several blocks away, and windows in neighboring houses rattled.

The explosion occurred against the backdrop of increased anxiety in the region. Earlier, a missile danger regime was announced in the Rostov region, which, according to local authorities, is associated with air threats.

Official structures have not yet provided detailed comments on the causes of the incident, its possible connection with the missile alert, or casualties. The explosion site is cordoned off, and emergency services are working on the territory.

It later became known that one person was injured as a result of a drone attack in Rostov-on-Don, and several multi-story buildings on Telman and Lermontovskaya streets were damaged, local authorities reported. Operational services and representatives of the city administration immediately arrived at the scene, added acting governor Yuriy Slyusar.

