Explosion in the center of Rostov-on-Don: Russian city covered by a wave of alarm after missile danger regime

Exclusive
08:11 AM • 2780 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 2364 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 2808 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 6378 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 18101 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 33376 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 38501 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 39226 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 41720 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 75726 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
"Coalition of the Willing": No restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and no veto on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO in a "peace" agreement
August 13, 11:47 PM
US and Russia discuss occupation of Ukraine based on Israel model - The Times sources
August 14, 12:06 AM
Mass protests in Serbia: dozens injured reported
August 14, 01:04 AM
Trump has long sought a meeting with Putin, but risks being "trapped" - The Atlantic
August 14, 01:32 AM
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goals
04:22 AM
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 2804 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:48 AM
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 152000 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
August 13, 08:39 AM
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 127532 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
August 13, 06:18 AM
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
August 12, 05:43 PM
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000
August 13, 02:38 PM
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage
August 13, 12:40 PM
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first time
August 13, 06:39 AM
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza
August 13, 05:47 AM
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date Set
August 12, 06:19 PM
Explosion in the center of Rostov-on-Don: Russian city covered by a wave of alarm after missile danger regime

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

A powerful explosion occurred in the center of Rostov-on-Don, buildings were damaged. One person was injured as a result of a drone attack.

Explosion in the center of Rostov-on-Don: Russian city covered by a wave of alarm after missile danger regime

A powerful detonation occurred in the city center of Rostov-on-Don. Local residents report damaged buildings and a loud rumble that was heard for several blocks. The incident happened shortly after a missile danger regime was announced in the region. This was reported by the Telegram channel ASTRA with reference to local publics, writes UNN.

Details

In the evening, an explosion occurred in the center of Rostov-on-Don, causing panic among city residents. According to eyewitnesses, the epicenter of the event was near Voroshilovsky Prospekt - one of the city's main transport hubs.

Videos from the scene of the incident are being circulated in local Telegram channels: smoke can be seen rising from the building, and damage is visible on the facade. Some residents say that the shock wave was felt even several blocks away, and windows in neighboring houses rattled.

The explosion occurred against the backdrop of increased anxiety in the region. Earlier, a missile danger regime was announced in the Rostov region, which, according to local authorities, is associated with air threats.

Official structures have not yet provided detailed comments on the causes of the incident, its possible connection with the missile alert, or casualties. The explosion site is cordoned off, and emergency services are working on the territory.

It later became known that one person was injured as a result of a drone attack in Rostov-on-Don, and several multi-story buildings on Telman and Lermontovskaya streets were damaged, local authorities reported. Operational services and representatives of the city administration immediately arrived at the scene, added acting governor Yuriy Slyusar.

Oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd under drone attack: what is known14.08.25, 04:58 • 2884 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World