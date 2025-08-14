Oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd under drone attack: what is known

Tonight, the Volgograd oil refinery was attacked by drones. As a result of falling debris, an oil spill and fire occurred. There are no reports of casualties, UNN writes, citing Russian media.

Details

Tonight, the Russian Ministry of Defense's air defense forces repelled a massive UAV attack on the territory of the Volgograd region. As a result of falling debris, an oil spill and fire occurred at the Volgograd refinery. - the regional governor reported.

According to Russian media, fire services promptly began extinguishing the fire. It is likely that this refers to the Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery, which has been repeatedly subjected to drone attacks in the past.

Recall

On the night of August 13, unknown UAVs attacked oil refineries in Volgograd and Slavyansk-on-Kuban. In Volgograd, UAV debris fell on the roof of a house, and in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, a car caught fire.

