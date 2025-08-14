$41.430.02
August 13, 07:25 PM
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to establish responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd under drone attack: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Tonight, the Volgograd oil refinery was attacked by drones. As a result of falling debris, an oil spill and fire occurred, with no casualties.

Tonight, the Volgograd oil refinery was attacked by drones. As a result of falling debris, an oil spill and fire occurred. There are no reports of casualties, UNN writes, citing Russian media.

Details

Tonight, the Russian Ministry of Defense's air defense forces repelled a massive UAV attack on the territory of the Volgograd region. As a result of falling debris, an oil spill and fire occurred at the Volgograd refinery.

- the regional governor reported.

According to Russian media, fire services promptly began extinguishing the fire. It is likely that this refers to the Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery, which has been repeatedly subjected to drone attacks in the past.

Recall

On the night of August 13, unknown UAVs attacked oil refineries in Volgograd and Slavyansk-on-Kuban. In Volgograd, UAV debris fell on the roof of a house, and in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, a car caught fire.

Veronika Marchenko

