Railway station in Russia's Rostov region engulfed in flames after UAV attack

In the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, after a UAV attack, the territory of the "Tatsinskaya" railway station caught fire. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that after the attack, a fire broke out in the area of the local railway station.

According to open data, this hub provides logistics and operation of the Tatsinskaya oil depot. Grain from the local elevator is also loaded there.

In the Rostov region, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue attacks on important strategic railway junctions of the Russian Federation, which are of key importance for the enemy's military logistics. - one of the messages says.

Recall

On the night of August 4, explosions were heard in several cities of the Russian Federation – they were heard by residents of Voronezh and the city of Frolovo, Volgograd region. In particular, in the city of Frolovo, Volgograd region, the "Arched" railway station was attacked.

General Staff confirms hit to a number of important Russian facilities: two oil refineries, oil depot, and "Elektroprylad"