Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 46931 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 50714 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 85481 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 121861 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 76722 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 70877 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 73315 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 69932 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 63070 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 81217 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Railway station in Russia's Rostov region engulfed in flames after UAV attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 814 views

In Russia's Rostov region, the territory of the Tatsinskaya railway station caught fire after a UAV attack. This hub provides logistics for the Tatsinskaya oil depot and grain shipment.

Railway station in Russia's Rostov region engulfed in flames after UAV attack

In the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, after a UAV attack, the territory of the "Tatsinskaya" railway station caught fire. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that after the attack, a fire broke out in the area of the local railway station.

According to open data, this hub provides logistics and operation of the Tatsinskaya oil depot. Grain from the local elevator is also loaded there.

In the Rostov region, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue attacks on important strategic railway junctions of the Russian Federation, which are of key importance for the enemy's military logistics.

- one of the messages says.

Recall

On the night of August 4, explosions were heard in several cities of the Russian Federation – they were heard by residents of Voronezh and the city of Frolovo, Volgograd region. In particular, in the city of Frolovo, Volgograd region, the "Arched" railway station was attacked.

General Staff confirms hit to a number of important Russian facilities: two oil refineries, oil depot, and "Elektroprylad"

