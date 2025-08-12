$41.390.07
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 47784 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 92875 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM • 147037 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 118046 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM • 86348 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 129987 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 129258 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 106748 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 74003 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 126551 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
Tags
Authors
Publications
Exclusive
Exclusive
Saratov Refinery halted operations after UAV attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

The Saratov Oil Refinery, owned by PJSC Rosneft, stopped receiving oil after a drone attack. This is the third refinery that has been affected by UAV strikes this month.

Saratov Refinery halted operations after UAV attack

The Russian Saratov Oil Refinery, owned by PJSC Rosneft, stopped receiving oil after a drone attack on Sunday. This is the third refinery to be hit by UAV strikes this month. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg. 

Details

The Saratov Oil Refinery, located in the Volga region, has a design processing capacity of about 140,000 barrels of oil per day. Its prolonged shutdown could affect gasoline supplies on the domestic market, as demand for this fuel is experiencing seasonal growth.

Russian and Ukrainian military forces are exchanging airstrikes ahead of a meeting between US President Trump and Russian President Putin, scheduled for this Friday.

- the publication suggests. 

Rosneft's press service did not immediately respond to Bloomberg's request for comment.

Recall

On the night of August 10, unknown drones attacked the Saratov region of the Russian Federation, causing explosions and a fire near the oil refinery. One person died, there are injured, one UAV fell in a residential yard.

Unknown drones attacked Russian Arzamas: instrument-making plant is on fire11.08.25, 05:51 • 3566 views

Veronika Marchenko

EconomyNews of the World
Unmanned aerial vehicle