Saratov Refinery halted operations after UAV attack

The Russian Saratov Oil Refinery, owned by PJSC Rosneft, stopped receiving oil after a drone attack on Sunday. This is the third refinery to be hit by UAV strikes this month. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.
The Saratov Oil Refinery, located in the Volga region, has a design processing capacity of about 140,000 barrels of oil per day. Its prolonged shutdown could affect gasoline supplies on the domestic market, as demand for this fuel is experiencing seasonal growth.
Russian and Ukrainian military forces are exchanging airstrikes ahead of a meeting between US President Trump and Russian President Putin, scheduled for this Friday.
Rosneft's press service did not immediately respond to Bloomberg's request for comment.
On the night of August 10, unknown drones attacked the Saratov region of the Russian Federation, causing explosions and a fire near the oil refinery. One person died, there are injured, one UAV fell in a residential yard.
