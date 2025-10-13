Explosion in a residential area of Kharkiv: windows blown out in buildings - Terekhov

On Monday, October 13, an explosion occurred in a residential area of Kharkiv. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Details

An explosion occurred in the central part of the Kyiv district of the city, in a residential area, windows were blown out in buildings. The causes of the explosion are being established. - the official wrote on Telegram.

Recall

On Sunday, October 12, Russian occupiers shelled Kupyansk - a 59-year-old woman died, and a 63-year-old man received numerous injuries.

UNN also reported that on the morning of October 13, emergency power outages were introduced in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.