Explosion in a residential area of Kharkiv: windows blown out in buildings - Terekhov
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in the central part of Kyivskyi district in Kharkiv. Windows were blown out in buildings, the causes are being investigated.
On Monday, October 13, an explosion occurred in a residential area of Kharkiv. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.
Details
An explosion occurred in the central part of the Kyiv district of the city, in a residential area, windows were blown out in buildings. The causes of the explosion are being established.
Recall
On Sunday, October 12, Russian occupiers shelled Kupyansk - a 59-year-old woman died, and a 63-year-old man received numerous injuries.
UNN also reported that on the morning of October 13, emergency power outages were introduced in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.