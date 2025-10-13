$41.600.10
Explosion in a residential area of Kharkiv: windows blown out in buildings - Terekhov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2130 views

An explosion occurred in the central part of Kyivskyi district in Kharkiv. Windows were blown out in buildings, the causes are being investigated.

Explosion in a residential area of Kharkiv: windows blown out in buildings - Terekhov

On Monday, October 13, an explosion occurred in a residential area of Kharkiv. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Details

An explosion occurred in the central part of the Kyiv district of the city, in a residential area, windows were blown out in buildings. The causes of the explosion are being established.

- the official wrote on Telegram.

Recall

On Sunday, October 12, Russian occupiers shelled Kupyansk - a 59-year-old woman died, and a 63-year-old man received numerous injuries.

UNN also reported that on the morning of October 13, emergency power outages were introduced in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEvents
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv