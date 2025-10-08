$41.320.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Explosion in a high-rise building in the capital: preliminarily, an unknown explosive device detonated, proceedings initiated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1052 views

An explosion occurred in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, preliminarily, as a result of the detonation of an unknown explosive device. A 41-year-old man died, and his 65-year-old father was injured.

Explosion in a high-rise building in the capital: preliminarily, an unknown explosive device detonated, proceedings initiated

On Wednesday evening, October 8, an explosion occurred in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, presumably due to the detonation of an unknown explosive device. The Sviatoshynskyi police department's investigative unit has initiated criminal proceedings regarding this incident. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the police, a 41-year-old man died and his 65-year-old father, the homeowner, was injured as a result of the explosion. According to preliminary data, the explosion occurred due to the detonation of an unknown explosive device.

Regarding this incident, the investigative department of the Sviatoshynskyi police department has initiated criminal proceedings under two articles of the Criminal Code - Part 1 of Article 115 - intentional murder and Part 1 of Article 263 - illegal handling of weapons and ammunition. Investigators, forensic experts, and explosive ordnance disposal specialists continue to work at the scene 

- the report says.

Recall

An explosion occurred in a high-rise building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. One person died, another was injured, and the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv