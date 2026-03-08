$43.810.0050.900.00
ukenru
11:12 AM • 2490 views
Powerful explosion at the Tochmash plant in Donetsk destroyed an ammunition and UAV warehouse

Kyiv • UNN

 • 882 views

In occupied Donetsk, a workshop of the Tochmash plant was destroyed due to the detonation of ammunition. The ATESH movement reports significant losses among Russian military personnel.

Powerful explosion at the Tochmash plant in Donetsk destroyed an ammunition and UAV warehouse
Photo: t.me/kazansky2017

A powerful explosion occurred in the industrial zone on Kyivskyi Avenue in temporarily occupied Donetsk. According to reports from open sources, the strike hit the territory of the "Tochmash" plant, where an ammunition depot could have detonated, UNN reports.

Details

Journalist Denys Kazanskyi reported on the consequences of the explosion. According to him, one of the workshops of the "Tochmash" plant was destroyed in Donetsk.

One of the workshops of the "Tochmash" plant was destroyed by a terrible explosion in Donetsk. An ammunition depot detonated there. According to some data, a UAV depot was located there

- Kazanskyi emphasized.

He also reported that the explosion occurred in the industrial zone on Kyivskyi Avenue.

In addition, agents of the "ATESH" movement reported hits on military warehouses in the city. According to their information, there are significant losses among Russian military personnel. It is also reported that ambulances went to the scene.

In Donetsk, there were hits on military warehouses. Many Russian military personnel are 200s, "ATESH" agents report. Ambulances have already left for the scene. Successful strikes against the occupiers are possible, among other things, due to the fact that you provide information about the location of Russian military personnel

 - states the "ATESH" post.

Recall

An exhibition "Kharkiv Spring" took place in six occupied cities of Ukraine, including Luhansk and Donetsk. Its purpose is to promote the continuation of the war and the occupation of Kharkiv region.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in UkraineEvents
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine
Luhansk
Donetsk