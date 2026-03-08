Powerful explosion at the Tochmash plant in Donetsk destroyed an ammunition and UAV warehouse

Photo: t.me/kazansky2017

A powerful explosion occurred in the industrial zone on Kyivskyi Avenue in temporarily occupied Donetsk. According to reports from open sources, the strike hit the territory of the "Tochmash" plant, where an ammunition depot could have detonated, UNN reports.

Details

Journalist Denys Kazanskyi reported on the consequences of the explosion. According to him, one of the workshops of the "Tochmash" plant was destroyed in Donetsk.

One of the workshops of the "Tochmash" plant was destroyed by a terrible explosion in Donetsk. An ammunition depot detonated there. According to some data, a UAV depot was located there - Kazanskyi emphasized.

He also reported that the explosion occurred in the industrial zone on Kyivskyi Avenue.

In addition, agents of the "ATESH" movement reported hits on military warehouses in the city. According to their information, there are significant losses among Russian military personnel. It is also reported that ambulances went to the scene.

In Donetsk, there were hits on military warehouses. Many Russian military personnel are 200s, "ATESH" agents report. Ambulances have already left for the scene. Successful strikes against the occupiers are possible, among other things, due to the fact that you provide information about the location of Russian military personnel - states the "ATESH" post.

Recall

