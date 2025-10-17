Explosion at chemical plant in Russia's Bashkortostan: at least six injured

An explosion occurred at the "Avangard" chemical plant in Russian Bashkortostan. According to preliminary data, at least six people were injured. Locals report strong explosions and bright flashes before them, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

There are casualties from the explosion at the "Avangard" chemical plant in Sterlitamak. Preliminarily, it exploded in the third workshop - the post says.

Other media specify that the accident occurred at the enterprise's nitrogen unit.

At least six people were injured as a result of the explosion at the plant in Sterlitamak. Strong explosions are still heard in the district, car alarms are blaring. Locals report that first a bright glow appeared, and a few seconds later a rumble was heard - Russian publications indicate.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Russian city of Sochi was subjected to a missile attack on the night of October 17. The mayor urged residents to remain calm and not go outside. It is noted that tourists in hotels in the resort city are being taken to basements and underground parking lots.