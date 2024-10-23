Expert: Ukraine's mobilization resource is estimated at 2-5 million
The expert estimates Ukraine's mobilization resource at a maximum of 5 million men aged 25-60. The total population in the government-controlled territories is just over 31 million.
The mobilization resource in Ukraine is estimated at 2-5 million men aged 25 to 60. This was reported by Lidia Tkachenko, a senior researcher at the Institute of Demography and Social Studies, on one of the Ukrainian TV channels, according to a correspondent of UNN.
When asked what kind of mobilization resource Ukraine has in the government-controlled territories, Tkachenko answered:
"These are only estimates, and different sources give different estimates, there have been several attempts, including non-governmental think tanks, to make such calculations. The numbers range from 2-3 and up to 5 million people. This is if we take men between the ages of 25 and 60. In fact, it is difficult to talk about the accuracy of the estimates.
According to her, the total population of Ukraine is estimated at just over 31 million.
There is no exact data, there are estimates. In particular, we have recently approved the Demographic Development Strategy, and it contains an estimate by the Institute of Demography and Quality of Life, and this estimate of the population of Ukraine in the government-controlled territories is a little over 31 million
Tkachenko emphasized that the problem with the population's estimates existed even before the war.
"Because of the war, migration flows are very large, a lot of people left Ukraine. Then some came back, some did not," Tkachenko said.
Addendum
In July 2024, Dmytro Natalukha , a lawyer, human rights activist, and chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development, reportedthat more than 11 million men in Ukraine are potentially subject to mobilization, but the final figure is still unknown.
At the end of January this year, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that Ukraine has a million-strong army.