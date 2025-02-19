ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 31077 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 52779 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100337 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 58399 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113259 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100158 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112493 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116638 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150769 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115137 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 57547 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107477 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 70119 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 33446 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 58921 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100337 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113259 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150769 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141602 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 174043 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 25908 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 58921 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133323 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135208 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163585 views
Expert: Shabunin and Nikolov embezzled $1.5 million in a year, but turned to Ukrainians for money

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 66660 views

Expert Posternak criticized the activities of anti-corruption bodies and their use of grant funds.

The “anti-corruption activists” Shabunin and Nikolov received $1.5 million in just one year, but they ask Ukrainians to help them financially. Shabunin also continues to receive a military salary without having started his service. “Such use of millions of dollars of US aid and budget funds under the pretext of fighting corruption by organizations such as the AntAC (Shabunin), NABU and HACC can be called corruption 2.0, when millions are spent with zero effect,” expert Oleh Posternak writes .

The “anti-corruption activists” Shabunin and Nikolov, who have spent $1.5 million in just one year, are asking Ukrainians to support them financially. The scandal with the termination of funding for Ukrainian anti-corruption activists by American taxpayers has exposed the concept of corruption 2.0: when millions of dollars are spent in the name of fighting corruption in exchange for nothing. And after all this, these people come into the public space and ask Ukrainians to dump on them,” Posternak wrote.

He noted that USAID has paid up to $1.5 million to Shabunin's Anti-Corruption Action Center in just 12 months.

The money could have been used to buy up to 5,000 fpvs for the front line. Instead, Shabunin and Nikolov spent it on themselves. More than 100 thousand dollars in salary per month. Such a powerful fight against corruption will be enough for their grandchildren

At the same time, the expert reminded that Shabunin receives several hundred thousand hryvnias a year from the state as a military salary, but has not yet arrived at his new place of service.

“Shabunin has been waiting for a long time at the mechanized field bakery of the food warehouse 218 of the Joint Logistics Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where he was appointed as a unit commander. He was supposed to arrive there long ago, but never did. All this time, the unit has been without a commander. Because the commander is on a “combat mission” in a McDonald's in Kyiv, destroying a portion of small fries and a hamburger. A photo of the 'hero' who is not going to get to his military unit has appeared online,” he said.

Analyzing the real achievements of the “anti-corruption activists”, the expert noted that, apart from Shabunin's AntAC, neither NABU nor HACC, which operate in this area, have anything to boast about.

“The National Anti-Corruption Bureau, which is supposed to be monitored by the Anti-Corruption Action Center, has spent more money than it has caught corrupt officials. In the last 2 years alone, the agency has utilized almost $20 million in grant funds. We have not heard of any cases of top officials that the NABU has brought to a real verdict in recent years,” he emphasized.

Posternak recalled the Bureau's real “achievements” - the “leak” of information about NABU's unprofessionalism from its ex-detective Denysiuk and the flight to Romania of another ex-detective Arshavin. Instead, nothing has been heard about the imprisonment of top corrupt officials, he noted.

According to Posternak, another recipient of American aid is the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), which is the subject of a separate line in the AntAC report.

“The HACC also received millions from USAID for 'air' programs. As a result, we got a scandal with HACC judges who went wild and lost all sense of direction: they sued the state for money, bought luxury housing with cars, and demanded preferential housing loans for “poor” judges amid millions in US aid. All of this is under the close control of the USAID-funded Anti-Corruption Action Center,” Posternak summarized.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

