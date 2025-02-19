The “anti-corruption activists” Shabunin and Nikolov received $1.5 million in just one year, but they ask Ukrainians to help them financially. Shabunin also continues to receive a military salary without having started his service. “Such use of millions of dollars of US aid and budget funds under the pretext of fighting corruption by organizations such as the AntAC (Shabunin), NABU and HACC can be called corruption 2.0, when millions are spent with zero effect,” expert Oleh Posternak writes .

The “anti-corruption activists” Shabunin and Nikolov, who have spent $1.5 million in just one year, are asking Ukrainians to support them financially. The scandal with the termination of funding for Ukrainian anti-corruption activists by American taxpayers has exposed the concept of corruption 2.0: when millions of dollars are spent in the name of fighting corruption in exchange for nothing. And after all this, these people come into the public space and ask Ukrainians to dump on them,” Posternak wrote.

He noted that USAID has paid up to $1.5 million to Shabunin's Anti-Corruption Action Center in just 12 months.

The money could have been used to buy up to 5,000 fpvs for the front line. Instead, Shabunin and Nikolov spent it on themselves. More than 100 thousand dollars in salary per month. Such a powerful fight against corruption will be enough for their grandchildren - he noted.

At the same time, the expert reminded that Shabunin receives several hundred thousand hryvnias a year from the state as a military salary, but has not yet arrived at his new place of service.

“Shabunin has been waiting for a long time at the mechanized field bakery of the food warehouse 218 of the Joint Logistics Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where he was appointed as a unit commander. He was supposed to arrive there long ago, but never did. All this time, the unit has been without a commander. Because the commander is on a “combat mission” in a McDonald's in Kyiv, destroying a portion of small fries and a hamburger. A photo of the 'hero' who is not going to get to his military unit has appeared online,” he said.

Analyzing the real achievements of the “anti-corruption activists”, the expert noted that, apart from Shabunin's AntAC, neither NABU nor HACC, which operate in this area, have anything to boast about.

“The National Anti-Corruption Bureau, which is supposed to be monitored by the Anti-Corruption Action Center, has spent more money than it has caught corrupt officials. In the last 2 years alone, the agency has utilized almost $20 million in grant funds. We have not heard of any cases of top officials that the NABU has brought to a real verdict in recent years,” he emphasized.

Posternak recalled the Bureau's real “achievements” - the “leak” of information about NABU's unprofessionalism from its ex-detective Denysiuk and the flight to Romania of another ex-detective Arshavin. Instead, nothing has been heard about the imprisonment of top corrupt officials, he noted.

According to Posternak, another recipient of American aid is the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), which is the subject of a separate line in the AntAC report.

“The HACC also received millions from USAID for 'air' programs. As a result, we got a scandal with HACC judges who went wild and lost all sense of direction: they sued the state for money, bought luxury housing with cars, and demanded preferential housing loans for “poor” judges amid millions in US aid. All of this is under the close control of the USAID-funded Anti-Corruption Action Center,” Posternak summarized.