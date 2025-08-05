$41.790.03
Publications
Exclusives
Expedite accounting: the government simplified the processing of documents regarding the disappearance, captivity, or death of military personnel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 934 views

The Ministry of Defense has simplified the accounting of military personnel regarding disappearance, captivity, or death. The unit commander can issue an order independently without an investigation.

Expedite accounting: the government simplified the processing of documents regarding the disappearance, captivity, or death of military personnel

In the organization of personnel accounting within the Ministry of Defense system, changes are being made towards simplification. It is noted that this will contribute to the protection of the rights of military personnel.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Details

Among the key changes: if there are no signs of an offense, there will be no need to conduct an investigation into the disappearance of military personnel, capture or hostage-taking, internment, death (demise);

The commander of a military unit receives the right to independently issue an order regarding the circumstances of an event without conducting an official investigation.

- informs the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Changes in the organization of personnel accounting in the Ministry of Defense system are defined by an order developed by the Main Directorate for the Protection of the Rights of Military Personnel.

The order also supplements and streamlines the list of information provided by military units to territorial recruitment and social support centers (TCC and SP), as well as from TCC and SP to military families.

Comment

"This decision is a response to the real challenges that both military units and the families of our defenders face every day. And we understand how important it is that the process of processing and transmitting relevant information is clear and prompt. That is why the Order was developed at the request of the Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for the Protection of the Rights of Military Personnel and Their Families, with whom we work closely to strengthen the legal protection of our military," said the head of the Main Directorate for the Protection of the Rights of Military Personnel, Colonel Ruslan Tsygankov.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced changes in the Defense Forces.

The Ministry of Defense announced changes that will allow including interest on loans in the cost of production. This should simplify work for enterprises.

The Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the reboot of the TCC and SP.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine