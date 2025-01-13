Exhumation of victims of Volyn tragedy to begin in April in Ternopil region - media

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 125296 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 114767 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 122796 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 124226 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 154639 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107745 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 152095 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104126 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113721 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117080 views

Home
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Business News
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 107560 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 136752 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 105608 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 113316 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 111136 views
02:39 PM • 125361 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 154706 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 152141 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 181382 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 170842 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 111136 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 113316 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 136752 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129407 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147037 views
Exhumation of victims of Volyn tragedy to begin in April in Ternopil region - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31019 views

In April, Ukraine will begin exhuming the remains of Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy near Ternopil. The Freedom and Democracy Foundation has received permission to conduct work and research on the remains.

In April, the exhumation of the remains of Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy buried in the former village of Puzhnyky in Ukraine will begin. This was reported by RMF FM, according to UNN

Details

The Freedom and Democracy Foundation, which discovered the grave site two years ago, received permission from the Ukrainian authorities to remove the remains from the ground and conduct further research. Puzhnyky is located near Ternopil.

First of all, it is about identifying the people whose remains were found in the pit near the former cemetery. According to Maciej Danciewicz, deputy head of the Freedom and Democracy Foundation, the remains will be examined by Polish archaeologists and anthropologists after they are recovered.

Experts are already taking genetic material from descendants.

After the research, it is planned to re-bury the victims and honor the site.

Add

Since the spring of 2017, Warsaw and Kyiv have been in dispute over the ban on the search and exhumation of the remains of Polish victims of wars and conflicts in Ukraine.

At the end of November 2024, a decision was announced to lift the moratorium that had been in effect since 2017 on the search for and exhumation of the remains of Polish victims of the Volyn Massacre. This happened during a joint press conference by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Poland and Ukraine, Radoslaw Sikorski and Andriy Sybiga.

Ukraine confirmed that there are no obstacles for Polish state institutions and private organizations to conduct search, expedition and exhumation work in Ukraine in cooperation with the relevant Ukrainian authorities.

Recall

Ukraine and Poland have exchanged lists of places to search for and exhume the remains of “mutual historical conflicts.” 

Julia Kotwicka

Politics
radoslaw-sikorskiRadosław Sikorski
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising