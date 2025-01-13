Exhumation of victims of Volyn tragedy to begin in April in Ternopil region - media

In April, the exhumation of the remains of Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy buried in the former village of Puzhnyky in Ukraine will begin. This was reported by RMF FM, according to UNN.

The Freedom and Democracy Foundation, which discovered the grave site two years ago, received permission from the Ukrainian authorities to remove the remains from the ground and conduct further research. Puzhnyky is located near Ternopil.

First of all, it is about identifying the people whose remains were found in the pit near the former cemetery. According to Maciej Danciewicz, deputy head of the Freedom and Democracy Foundation, the remains will be examined by Polish archaeologists and anthropologists after they are recovered.

Experts are already taking genetic material from descendants.

After the research, it is planned to re-bury the victims and honor the site.

Since the spring of 2017, Warsaw and Kyiv have been in dispute over the ban on the search and exhumation of the remains of Polish victims of wars and conflicts in Ukraine.

At the end of November 2024, a decision was announced to lift the moratorium that had been in effect since 2017 on the search for and exhumation of the remains of Polish victims of the Volyn Massacre. This happened during a joint press conference by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Poland and Ukraine, Radoslaw Sikorski and Andriy Sybiga.

Ukraine confirmed that there are no obstacles for Polish state institutions and private organizations to conduct search, expedition and exhumation work in Ukraine in cooperation with the relevant Ukrainian authorities.

Ukraine and Poland have exchanged lists of places to search for and exhume the remains of “mutual historical conflicts.”