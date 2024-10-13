Executions are becoming more frequent - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded the world community of the cruel treatment of Ukrainian prisoners by Russians
According to the UN, the vast majority of Ukrainian prisoners of war are being tortured, which violates international law. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called on the international community to take immediate action.
According to the United Nations, the vast majority of Ukrainian prisoners of war are being tortured, which is a violation of international humanitarian law. This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sibiga, UNN reports.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister says prisoners of war are denied basic needs.
"Russia's brutal treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war is absolute barbarism, a gross violation of international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war. Executions are becoming more and more frequent. According to the UN, 95% of prisoners of war are tortured and denied basic needs," noted Andriy Sybiga.
The Minister added that the international community should take immediate action in this regard. In particular, to issue International Criminal Court warrants for the arrest of Russian torturers, to increase sanctions pressure, to demand access to places of detention for international observers and medics, and to facilitate the release of prisoners of war and all illegally detained persons.
Recall
Today it became known that Russians shot nine Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region.
Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has already appealed to the UN and the Red Cross on this issue.