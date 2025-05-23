Exchange with Russia under the "1000 for 1000" formula will take place in several stages - sources
Kyiv • UNN
The exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia in the format of "1000 for 1000" will take place in several stages over several days, according to UNN sources.
The exchange of prisoners of war with the Russian Federation in the "1000 for 1000" format will be multi-stage. This was reported to UNN journalist by sources.
Details
The UNN interlocutor reported that the exchange of prisoners of war with Russia will take place in several stages and will last several days.
Context
According to Russian media, Russian State Duma deputy Shamsail Saraliev previously stated that the exchange of prisoners of war in the format of "1000 for 1000" between Russia and Ukraine is technically difficult to conduct in one day, so the process of transferring people will be divided into several days.
Addition
During the meeting in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations reached an agreement on exchange of prisoners of war according to the formula "1000 for 1000". According to the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov, the authorities are doing everything possible to ensure that Ukrainians return home as soon as possible.
Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is preparing an exchange, checking information on each surname, and that negotiations are ongoing and a step-by-step plan for the implementation of the agreements has been agreed.
Yesterday, May 22, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is working on preparing an exchange according to the formula "1000 for 1000", and added that everyone is interested in doing it as quickly as possible.
Representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov reported that the Ukrainian side has submitted its list to the Russians for the exchange of prisoners of war in the "1000 for 1000" format.
Dmitry Peskov later stated that Russia received from Ukraine a list for the exchange of prisoners of war "1000 for 1000".