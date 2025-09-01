Exchange rates on September 1: hryvnia depreciated

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3203/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 6 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.32/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.19/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.29/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.55-41.10, the euro at UAH 48.65-47.95, the zloty at UAH 11.70-11.00;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.29-41.35, the euro at UAH 48.25-48.40, the zloty at UAH 11.23-11.35;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.30-41.33/USD and UAH 48.20-48.22/EUR.

Addition

