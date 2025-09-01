$41.260.00
Exchange rates on September 1: hryvnia depreciated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3203/USD, which is a depreciation of 6 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 48.19/EUR, and the zloty is UAH 11.29/PLN.

Exchange rates on September 1: hryvnia depreciated

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3203/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 6 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.32/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.19/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.29/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.55-41.10, the euro at UAH 48.65-47.95, the zloty at UAH 11.70-11.00;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.29-41.35, the euro at UAH 48.25-48.40, the zloty at UAH 11.23-11.35;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.30-41.33/USD and UAH 48.20-48.22/EUR.

        Ministry of Economy of Ukraine on the joint US-Ukraine investment fund: work is progressing8/30/25, 4:25 PM • 4464 views

        Addition

        In Ukraine, payments have started under the "Schoolchild's Package" program for over UAH 430 million - the first 86 thousand Ukrainian families received them to prepare their children for school. In total, the state will allocate UAH 1.2 billion - the aid is intended for every first-grader.

        Anna Murashko

