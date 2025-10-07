Currency exchange rates for October 7: dollar rises, euro falls

$41.230.05
48.380.12
ukenru
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 20859 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 49403 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 41618 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 44349 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 78973 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 33128 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 39732 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 66260 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 77685 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 92870 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
1.2m/s
89%
753mm
Popular news
Russia would not have a single missile or most drones if it could not buy Western-made components - ZelenskyyOctober 6, 08:14 PM • 10217 views
Drone Systems Forces hit a rare Russian electronic warfare station "Zhitel" (video)VideoOctober 6, 09:11 PM • 10553 views
"I have practically made a decision" - Trump on supplying Tomahawk missiles to UkraineVideoOctober 6, 09:36 PM • 13846 views
Head of Mykolaiv KEU embezzled UAH 1.4 million allocated for the country's defenseOctober 6, 10:50 PM • 11296 views
May accelerate the evolution of war: Ukraine created a unique unmanned surface vesselOctober 6, 11:24 PM • 13247 views
Publications
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 35956 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 45802 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 78961 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 186477 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 114140 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Jan Lipavský
Dmytro Kuleba
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Kharkiv
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 13301 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 67256 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 63551 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 139076 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 70619 views
Actual
The Guardian
Truth Social
Financial Times
The New York Times
Forbes

Currency exchange rates for October 7: dollar rises, euro falls

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1238 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate at 41.34 hryvnias, which is 0.12 hryvnias more than the previous day. The euro and zloty, on the contrary, fell in price, amounting to 48.27 and 11.35 hryvnias, respectively.

Currency exchange rates for October 7: dollar rises, euro falls

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate at 41.34 hryvnias per dollar today. The official exchange rate on Monday was 41.22 hryvnias per dollar. On the cash market, the dollar fell by five kopecks - 41.45 hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.  

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 41.3409 hryvnias per 1 dollar (+0.1123 UAH). The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 48.2696 hryvnias per 1 euro (-0.1122 UAH). And the official zloty exchange rate is: 11.3505 hryvnias per 1 zloty (-0.02 UAH).

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.10-41.55 UAH, the euro at 48.20-48.75 UAH, the zloty at 11.05-11.80 UAH;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.20-41.29 UAH, the euro at 48.50-48.70 UAH, the zloty at 11.35-11.45 UAH;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.33-41.36 UAH/dollar and 48.33-48.35 UAH/euro, respectively.

        Recall

        Economic expert Oleksandr Okhrimenko believes that in 2026, the dollar exchange rate may not exceed 42 hryvnias. It is difficult to predict the euro exchange rate due to its dependence on the political situation in the United States.

        It is proposed to write "We believe in God" on hryvnias - a bill has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada06.10.25, 18:51 • 3460 views

        Vita Zelenetska

        Economy
        Oleksandr Okhrimenko
        National Bank of Ukraine