Currency exchange rates for October 7: dollar rises, euro falls

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate at 41.34 hryvnias per dollar today. The official exchange rate on Monday was 41.22 hryvnias per dollar. On the cash market, the dollar fell by five kopecks - 41.45 hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is: 41.3409 hryvnias per 1 dollar (+0.1123 UAH). The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 48.2696 hryvnias per 1 euro (-0.1122 UAH). And the official zloty exchange rate is: 11.3505 hryvnias per 1 zloty (-0.02 UAH).

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.10-41.55 UAH, the euro at 48.20-48.75 UAH, the zloty at 11.05-11.80 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.20-41.29 UAH, the euro at 48.50-48.70 UAH, the zloty at 11.35-11.45 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.33-41.36 UAH/dollar and 48.33-48.35 UAH/euro, respectively.

Economic expert Oleksandr Okhrimenko believes that in 2026, the dollar exchange rate may not exceed 42 hryvnias. It is difficult to predict the euro exchange rate due to its dependence on the political situation in the United States.

